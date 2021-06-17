Texas Motor Speedway will have a sweet title sponsor for a race this fall

Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming on board as a title sponsor for a fall race at Texas Motor Speedway. AP

Texas Motor Speedway landed a sweet title sponsor for one of its races in the fall.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will be the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Oct. 16 at TMS. The race will be called the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335.

It’s the first NASCAR race that the company has sponsored.

“This is such an exciting time for Andy’s, with this motorsports partnership launching in our 35th anniversary year,” said Andy Kuntz, president of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “Our family has a long history of being motorsports fans and has sponsored regional and developing drivers. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our anniversary than to become part of the racing community in this way.”

The company will also be sponsoring the No. 16 Chevy driven by A.J. Allmendinger in the race.

Andy’s is no stranger to TMS, becoming the track’s “official treat” earlier this year.

TMS hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race last weekend. It was the first time the signature event came to town. Along with the Xfinity Series race sponsored by Andy’s, TMS’ fall race weekend includes a NASCAR Cup race on Sunday Oct. 17.