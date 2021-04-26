IndyCars to ‘race’ in downtown Fort Worth as Texas Motor Speedway opens 2021 season

TMS will have an IndyCar pit crew challenge in downtown Fort Worth once again to kickoff race week. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Texas Motor Speedway is bringing back its pit stop challenge in downtown Fort Worth to start its IndyCar race weekend.

The track announced plans for a pit crew challenge at noon on Friday in downtown Fort Worth. It will take place on 2nd Street between Taylor and Burnett Streets, directly behind the main branch of the Fort Worth Library. It is free for the public to attend.

Team Penske will be represented by Josef Newgarden and Will Power while Chip Ganassi Racing will be represented by Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou. Newgarden and Power are former winners at TMS, as well as Kanaan. Palou, who won the 2021 season-opening race in IndyCar, has raced just once at Texas.

TMS hosted the “Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge” to start the 2019 race weekend.

“There was no question that we would bring it back,” TMS president Eddie Gossage said in a news release. “We’re bringing IndyCar sights and sounds right into the city to give everyone there the opportunity to see up close just how special these race cars, drivers and pit crews really are.”

The pit crews for both teams will compete to be the fastest to get their race cars serviced, out of the pit box and across the finish line first. In 2019, Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud defeated Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist.

IndyCar is scheduled to run a double-header at TMS with the Genesys 300 on Saturday and the XPEL 375 on Sunday. Saturday’s race is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, while Sunday’s will start at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available through the track’s website.