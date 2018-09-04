IndyCar is headed to Austin’s COTA. What it means for TMS.

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage doesn’t love the idea of having a second IndyCar race in the state. He feels it takes away from his track’s fan base.







But he conceded regional rights in the new four-year agreement the two sides reached last month and it came as no surprise that IndyCar took advantage.







The open-wheel series is headed to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas next season, and Gossage issued a positive statement on the news.







“We welcome COTA to the IndyCar Series and congratulate them on adding this event,” Gossage said. “I expect they will draw a huge crowd to their first race and that will be good for the sport. Texas has a rich tradition in the sport, following drivers like A.J. Foyt, Johnny Rutherford, Lloyd Ruby, Jim McElreath and Greg Ray. This adds to that heritage in the Lone Star State.”





The COTA race will take place on March 24. The TMS race will be held 11 weeks later on June 8.