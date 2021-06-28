Another bad break for Willie Calhoun as Texas Rangers injuries mount across organization

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun reacts after being hit on the left forearm in the second inning Saturday. He’ll have surgery to repair a broken arm on Tuesday and miss the next couple of months. AP

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun will have surgery Tuesday to repair a broken left arm.

Calhoun was hit by a pitch in Saturday’s game. Dr. Paul Hovis will perform the surgery on Calhoun’s ulna bone in his left forearm at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington. He’s likely to miss a couple of months, at least.

Calhoun was hit by a pitch during spring training in 2020 in which his jaw was fractured. He also dealt with a strained oblique muscle and a hamstring strain. He missed time at the beginning of this season with a groin injury.

Other injury updates in the Rangers organization:

Catcher/first baseman Sam Huff begins an injury rehab assignment with the Rookie League Arizona Rangers tonight as the Arizona League season begins. Huff, who is rated the No. 2 prospect in the organizations, will serve as a designated hitter Monday. He has been on the injured list this year with a hamstring strain and right knee surgery.

Right-hander Hunter Wood had surgery Monday on his right elbow in Arlington and will miss a minimum of eight months. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in Wood’s right elbow. He has been on the IL since May 23.

Outfielder Evan Carter has a stress fracture in his lower back and is likely to be unavailable for a couple of months. Carter, the Rangers’ second-round pick in 2020, will be reevaluated by in about three weeks. The club hopes Carter, 18, is able to begin a rehab assignment in Arizona and return to the full season club in September. Carter had been sidelined from Low A Down East for several weeks with the injury.

Right-hander TK Roby has a sprained right elbow and is being examined to determine his course of rehab.

Infielder Justin Foscue has been diagnosed with intercostal neuralgia and received a cortisone shot on Friday. He’s start a rehab program in Arizona this week.

Right-hander Tyree Thompson had internal brace surgery on his right elbow Monday in Arlington.