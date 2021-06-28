Texas Rangers

Another bad break for Willie Calhoun as Texas Rangers injuries mount across organization

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun reacts after being hit on the left forearm in the second inning Saturday. He’ll have surgery to repair a broken arm on Tuesday and miss the next couple of months.
Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun reacts after being hit on the left forearm in the second inning Saturday. He’ll have surgery to repair a broken arm on Tuesday and miss the next couple of months. Michael Ainsworth AP

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun will have surgery Tuesday to repair a broken left arm.

Calhoun was hit by a pitch in Saturday’s game. Dr. Paul Hovis will perform the surgery on Calhoun’s ulna bone in his left forearm at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington. He’s likely to miss a couple of months, at least.

Calhoun was hit by a pitch during spring training in 2020 in which his jaw was fractured. He also dealt with a strained oblique muscle and a hamstring strain. He missed time at the beginning of this season with a groin injury.

Other injury updates in the Rangers organization:

