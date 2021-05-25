Kyle Gibson hurt? That, other injuries in Texas Rangers Mailbag question of the day

Kyle Gibson, one of the American League’s top starting pitchers this season, has landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained groin the Texas Rangers say has been bothering him the past few starts.

The hope is that Gibson misses only two starts before being activated June 1, the first day he is eligible to return. The right-hander ranks fourth in the American League in ERA (2.24), fifth in WHIP (1.01), sixth in innings (60 1/3) and seventh in opponents batting average (.193).

He has registered nine consecutive quality starts.

The Rangers also placed righty Hunter Wood on the injured list with an elbow injury and recalled left-hander Wes Benjamin and righty Demarcus Evans from Triple A Round Rock.

With all this injury news, here is a leftover question from the Rangers Mailbag that fits here perfectly.

With Jose LeClerc, Jonathan Hernandez and Ronald Guzman out for this season due to Tommy John surgery and a healing leg injury, do you anticipate Jon Daniels will move any of the currently injured back to active after All-Star break? If so, which players are performing well in minors to warrant a look see?

— Bud, Gold River, Calif.

First, the infirmed, all right-handers.

Gibson (right groin) could be back when the Rangers open a three-game series June 1 at Colorado. Not exactly a great pitching environment, but he won’t mind.

Kyle Cody (shoulder bruise) has returned to Arizona to begin his rehab and is expected to pitch for the Rangers this season. The All-Star break seems like a good target for him.

Matt Bush (elbow) has not thrown since his injury was diagnosed. If he returns, it will be in the second half.

Kohei Arihara (shoulder aneurysm) might pitch again this season, but it would be very late.

Wood (elbow) has visited a local MRI tube, and a prognosis is pending.

Now, the minor-leaguers.

Guzman’s replacement was Adolis Garcia, and that’s working out pretty well.

Evans joined the roster for Wood. Evans would have been a candidate for the Opening Day roster, but he strained a lat muscle late in the offseason. Evans made his MLB debut late last season.

Curtis Terry is a hitting machine, though he’s not on the 40-man roster and can only play first base. The Rangers would need to clear out Khris Davis or see an outfielder injured to promote Terry.

Top prospect Josh Jung should be in the majors by August, assuming his foot is fine. It was at the last exam, and he is nearing game action. Depending on what the Rangers do at the trade deadline, there should be some 40-man spots available for him.