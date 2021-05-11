Texas Rangers
Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game Tuesday at the San Francisco Giants
Here are the candidates for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from a 4-2 loss Tuesday to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
David Dahl: Adolis Garcia had the day off, other than a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth, but Dahl filled the power void with a home run to start the seventh inning and played capably in his first game of the season in center field. He also collected a single and stole his first base of the season.
Jordan Lyles: The right-hander wasn’t very good in a pitch-heavy first inning, when the Giants scored twice on two walks and two hits. Lyles didn’t allow a hit over the next four innings, but he walked three. But two runs in five innings isn’t bad.
Nate Lowe: The first baseman has reached in 24 straight games, the longest streak in the majors, after drawing a walk and collecting another opposite-field double. He’s batting .289 this season.
Comments