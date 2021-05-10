Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from Monday night at San Francisco

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Monday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Rangers’ offense did not fare well against Giants left-hander Alex Wood with only four hits. The Giants found some success with two outs against reliever John King, scoring twice (one unearned) in the seventh.

The two-game series wraps Tuesday afternoon, which is the end of the Rangers’ stretch of 19 games on 19 consecutive days.

Kyle Gibson: Another quality start for the right-hander, who has seven straight quality starts since his Opening Day debacle. He allowed one run in six innings, though it wasn’t easy as the Giants made him throw 103 pitches. The lone run came on a Brandon Belt homer.

Khris Davis: Playing left field, Davis made a diving catch for the game’s first out and scored the Rangers’ only run after a triple in the fifth. He also singled in the ninth and was the only Rangers player with more than one hit. Davis isn’t a good outfielder, so the play was an unexpected bonus.

Charlie Culberson: It was his single to center that brought home Davis, and the third baseman also took a walk in the seventh that the Rangers couldn’t parlay into a needed run.

