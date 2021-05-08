Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from Saturday vs. the Seattle Mariners

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Saturday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 9-8 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

None of the five below is a pitcher, though Kolby Allard pitched well in relief of Kohei Arihara. Arihara did not pitch well, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings, and Allard allowed only one in three innings.

Ian Kennedy locked up his 10th save of the season. It just wasn’t that easy. (See below).

Joey Gallo: The power outage appears to be over. The right fielder hit two home runs to give him six on the season and five in the past 12 games. Eight of his last 10 hits have gone for extra bases.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: He collected three RBIs with two singles, including a two-run hit in the sixth inning that gave the Rangers a 6-5 lead. Kiner-Falefa has reached base in a career-best 18 consecutive games.

Adolis Garcia: The outfielder’s first home run at Globe Life Field pushed the Rangers into a 7-7 tie in the eighth inning. He has a team-high eight homers this season to lead all MLB rookies. He also made the play of the game defensively, throwing out the potential tying run at home to end the game.

Jonah Heim: His only hit was the game-winner in the eighth. He shot a double to right field to bring in Khris Davis, who singled in his first Rangers at-bat. Heim is batting only .140 this season, but has key late hits in his past two starts.

Nate Lowe: He continues to abuse teams shifting against him. Lowe collected two opposite-field singles to jump-start rallies in the fourth and sixth, and each time came around to score. Lowe has reached in 21 straight games.

Who was the Rangers' star of the game Saturday vs. the Mariners? Joey Gallo (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2-4, 3 RBIs) Adolis Garcia (2-4, HR, RBI) Jonah Heim (1-4, 2B, game-winning RBI) Nate Lowe (2-4, 2 R, BB) Created with