Texas Rangers
Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from Friday against the Seattle Mariners
Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Friday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 5-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
The loss snapped the Rangers’ three-game winning streak and kept them from climbing to .500 for only the second time this season. The were 3-3 on April 7 after the home-opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Rangers led 2-0 and 4-2, but both times the Mariners countered with two-run homers against Mike Foltynewicz. The right-hander was charged four runs in 6 2/3 innings, and right-hander Josh Sborz was pegged with the loss after allowing one run in the seventh.
Nate Lowe: The first baseman homered to start the third inning, giving him seven on the season and extending his on-base streak to 20 games. The home run to straightaway center field traveled an estimated 451 feet, making it the longest homer by a Rangers player at Globe Life Field.
Willie Calhoun: The leadoff hitter opened with a single and scored from first base on a double, and collected a two-out RBI in the second with an opposite-field single. Calhoun is batting .338 this season.
Nick Solak: After a 3-for-17 road trip, the second baseman drove in Calhoun in the first with a double to left field and later scored on an Adolis Garcia single. Solak also reached on an infield single in the fifth and started the eighth with a single.
