Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Twins

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Wednesday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Rangers’ bullpen continued its fine pitching of late, as four relievers tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings. The last three outs were recorded by closer Ian Kennedy, who has a league-leading nine saves.

The victory put the Rangers in position to win their third four-game series of the season. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who has a 7.39 ERA, will start for the Rangers.

Hyeon-Jong Yang: The left-hander’s first MLB start was a good one. Working on a pitch limit, Yang allowed one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight, including the final batter he faced with the bases loaded and no outs.

John King: This left-handed rookie has emerged as one of the Rangers’ best relievers, and showed why again Wednesday. He allowed two hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three. His first two outs came in relief of Yang to get out of a big spot.

Nick Solak: The second baseman scored the first two Rangers runs, the second of which came on a wild pitch. The first came on a Joey Gallo groundout. Solak singled and walked in four plate appearances.

