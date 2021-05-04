Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from Tuesday at the Minnesota Twins

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Tuesday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-3 victory in extra innings over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Rangers struggled with runners in scoring position, going 1 for 9 over the first nine innings. That changed in extras, with a runner starting at second base.

They finished 3 for 14, and the first one in 10th was a game-winner.

Kyle Gibson: The right-hander tossed a complete game in his return to Target Field, allowing three runs on three hits. Two of the hits, though, were home runs — a two-run shot by Byron Buxton and a solo shot by Willians Astudillo. Gibson struck out eight and walked two.

Adolis Garcia: The center fielder keeps on hitting on the road. He singled twice and brought in the Rangers’ first run with a hit in the first inning, and then hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning. Garcia has seven homers and 19 RBIs since his debut Aug. 13.

Willie Calhoun: He homered for the third time this season, to start the ninth inning. The left fielder has hits in 10 of his past 11 games and is batting .321.

