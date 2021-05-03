Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from Monday at the Minnesota Twins

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Monday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Two plays helped to do in the Rangers.

The Twins’ first run was unearned as a Joey Gallo throw from right field sailed over third baseman Charlie Culberson and allowed Alex Kirilloff, who had tagged at second base, to score.

Minnesota’s second run came courtesy of instant replay. Luis Arraez was attempting to score from first base on a double by Josh Donaldson, The relay throw from Isiah Kiner-Falefa sailed high, but catcher Jose Trevino leaped to catch it as Arraez came tumbling into the plate.

Arraez was called out as he initially never touched home plate, but Trevino never tagged him.

The Rangers’ offense struggled against a wildly effective Kenta Maeda, collecting only three hits in 5 1/3 innings. They scored three runs in eighth, a really that started with a Gallo single.

The Twins added an insurance run in the eighth after left fielder David Dahl couldn’t cut off a two-out RBI double that made it to the wall. That was big, too, as the Rangers scored two in the ninth.

Dane Dunning: The rookie right-hander rebounded from two dicey starts to allow three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Dunning allowed only three hits and two walks, and was at only 76 pitches when removed. Kolby Allard entered and allowed an inherited runner to score and two of his own.

Joey Gallo: The right fielder atoned for his throwing error with a two-run homer in the ninth inning that trimmed the Twins’ lead to 6-5. It was Gallo’s third homer of the season. He reached three times.

Adolis Garcia: The Rangers were scoreless until Garcia connected for a two-run homer in the eighth. It was his first home run since he hit two April 23 at Chicago.

Who was the Texas Rangers' star of the game Monday at Minnesota? Dane Dunning (5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R-2ER, 2 BB, 5 K) Joey Gallo (2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, BB) Adolis Garcia (1-4, HR, 2 RBIs) Created with