Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game from Thursday against the Boston Red Sox

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Thursday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

The win was just Rangers’ second in their past seven games, and they remained in last place in the American League West. But it was a clean game against the team with the most wins in the league.

Kyle Gibson: The right-hander continued his hot streak following Opening Day, allowing one run in six innings. Gibson has posted five straight quality starts, during which he has posted a 0.82 ERA.

Jose Trevino: The catcher says his No. 1 job is to get pitchers through their innings, and whatever he does at the plate is gravy. He supplied an extra ladle of gravy with a two-run homer in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and put Gibson in position for a win.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: He turned in yet another solid game defensively at shortstop and provided a key insurance run with a solo blast to straightaway center field in the seventh inning. It was his third homer of the season, matching his 2020 total.

