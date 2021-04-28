Vote for the Texas Rangers’ star of the game Wednesday vs. the Los Angeles Angels

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Wednesday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels started quickly with a four-run first inning against right-hander Dane Dunning, who allowed only two hits over the final four innings he pitched.

That and excellent relief work gave the Rangers a chance to come back, and they scored a run in the first and two in the second inning. That was as close as they would get, though.

Nick Solak: The second baseman continued to be a force in the lineup with a double, a single and a hit by pitch. He also scored a run. Solak is batting .319 with a .956 OPS and has reached in 13 straight games.

Nate Lowe: The first baseman drove in another run, his 22nd of the season, during a two-hit game. He has a five-game hit streak, and entered the day tied for the MLB lead in RBIs.

Kolby Allard: The left-hander delivered another strong performance out of the bullpen, this time tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit and a walk. He also struck out four, including Mike Trout.

Who was the Texas Rangers star of the game Wednesday vs. the Los Angeles Angels Nick Solak (2-3, R, 2B, HBP) Nate Lowe (2-3, R, BB, RBI) Kolby Allard (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K)