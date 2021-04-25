Vote for Texas Rangers star of the game as Chicago White Sox finished a weekend sweep

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 8-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox swept all three games from the Rangers, whose record slipped to 9-13. They are in last place in the American League West.

Right-hander Kohei Arihara had the worst start so far in his MLB career, allowing five runs and lasting only two innings. He walked four, didn’t strikeout a batter and needed 70 pitches to record six outs.

The Rangers’ offense, meanwhile, struggled against White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech. The native Texan struck out 10 batters in five innings, and he left with an 8-1 lead.

David Dahl: The outfielder, who has been bothered by calf and shoulder soreness, provided the only run against Kopech with a solo homer in the second inning. It was only his third hit of the road trip.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: The shortstop batted second for the second time in the series, and for the second time collected three hits and has a five-game hitting streak (10-23) since snapping an 0-for-19 skid.

Brett Martin: The left-hander was the third Rangers pitcher of the day and the first to record a scoreless inning. He then followed that with the first perfect inning of the day for the Rangers, who were short-handed in the bullpens and needed that from him.

Josh Sborz: Recalled before the game as fellow right-hander Kyle Cody landed in the 10-day injured list (shoulder inflammation), Sborz followed Martin with two scoreless innings of his own. Sborz allowed only one hit.

