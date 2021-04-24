Texas Rangers
Willie Calhoun homer, Kyle Gibson start not enough as Texas Rangers lose to White Sox
Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram reporter Stefan Stevenson, from their 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Saturday night.
It’s the Rangers first walk-off loss of the season.
Kyle Gibson continued his outstanding pace after the season opener in which he allowed five earned runs in only a 1/3 of an inning. Since then, Gibson has allowed two earned runs in 27 innings, including a run in six innings Saturday against the White Sox. He struck out five and walked two.
Vote for the Rangers’ Star of the Game:
Kyle Gibson: The right-hander kept his stretch of superb starts intact with another outstanding performance. He allowed one earned run — on a base-loaded wild pitch in the 6th innings — over six innings. His string of scoreless innings was snapped at 19 innings.
Joey Gallo: Extended his on-base streak to all 20 games he has played this season and had two of the Rangers’ 11 hits.
Willie Calhoun: He tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the 9th and was 2 for 4 in the game.
Comments