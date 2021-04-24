Texas Rangers

Willie Calhoun homer, Kyle Gibson start not enough as Texas Rangers lose to White Sox

Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada scores on a wild pitch to Yasmani Grandal from Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson in the sixth inning Saturday night. The Rangers tied the game 1-1 on Willie Calhoun’s home run but the White Sox won on a walk-off in the bottom of the inning.
Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram reporter Stefan Stevenson, from their 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Saturday night.

It’s the Rangers first walk-off loss of the season.

Kyle Gibson continued his outstanding pace after the season opener in which he allowed five earned runs in only a 1/3 of an inning. Since then, Gibson has allowed two earned runs in 27 innings, including a run in six innings Saturday against the White Sox. He struck out five and walked two.

Kyle Gibson: The right-hander kept his stretch of superb starts intact with another outstanding performance. He allowed one earned run — on a base-loaded wild pitch in the 6th innings — over six innings. His string of scoreless innings was snapped at 19 innings.

Joey Gallo: Extended his on-base streak to all 20 games he has played this season and had two of the Rangers’ 11 hits.

Willie Calhoun: He tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the 9th and was 2 for 4 in the game.

Who was the Texas Rangers' Star of the Game in a 2-1 walk-off loss to Chicago White Sox?
Kyle Gibson
Joey Gallo
Willie Calhoun
