Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from a 9-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 9-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Things didn’t go well for Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning in his first start against his old team. He opened with two scoreless innings but didn’t get out of the, when the White Sox scored five times.

The Rangers trailed 5-0 and 6-2, but used home runs to cut into the Chicago lead before tying the game in the sixth. It was short-lived, though, as the White Sox scored two against right-hander Kyle Cody in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Adolis Garcia: The outfielder had two hits, and both were home runs. He connected for a three-run homer in the fifth inning, moving the Rangers within a run at 6-5. Garcia went deep for a solo shot with two outs in the ninth. He has played only 11 games this season but has the MLB lead in homers by a rookie.

Nick Solak: He got the Rangers going with a two-run homer, his fifth of the season. The second baseman entered the game as the team leader in hits and runs. Rougned Odor, who was replaced by Solak, is hitting .176 with two homers for the New York Yankees.

Isiah-Kiner Falefa: In his first start not in the leadoff spot, the shortstop went 3-for-5 as the No. 2 hitter. His sixth-inning single drove in a run to tie the game at 6-all. After going into a 0-for-19 skid, Kiner-Falefa is 6 for 15 in his past three games.

