Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from a 7-4 win over Los Angeles Angels

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 7-4 victory Wednesday afternoon over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers withstood solo home runs from Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton and charged back from a 3-1 deficit by scoring four times in the eighth inning.

The Rangers took 2 of 3 games from the division rival. They are off Thursday before opening a three-game series Friday in chilly Chicago against the White Sox.

Adolis Garcia: He continued his hot start to the season with another game-winning home run on the road. He launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning to erase a 3-1 deficit. It was his second homer of the series and his third since being called up April 13.

Mike Foltynewicz: The right-hander allowed three runs in six innings, striking out six and not issuing a walk. Each Angels run came on a solo homer, but Foltynewicz showed improvement from his last start.

Nick Solak: He took a walk to batters ahead of Garcia’s home run, but Solak’s biggest contributions came at second base in the fourth inning. He potentially saved two runs, including a diving stop to end the inning and take away a possible RBI single from Luis Rengifo.

Joey Gallo: Once again, Gallo failed to connect for a home run. All he did was draw three walks, score two runs, and drive in a run with the third walk. He has 20 walks in 18 games this season. He has reached in 21 straight dating to the end of last season.

Nate Lowe: He followed Garcia’s home run with his team-leading fifth long ball of the season. He also singled and took a walk on a 2-for-4 day.

