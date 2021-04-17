Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from a 6-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-1 loss Saturday to the Baltimore Orioles.

None of them is a reliever.

The Rangers led 1-0 through six innings before reliever Taylor Hearn allowed a run in the seventh. Joely Rodriguez followed in the eighth, making his 2021 debut, and allowed two runs quick runs as the first three batters he faced reached on singles.

Bret de Geus helped the Rangers escape the eighth, but he allowed three runs in the ninth.

Vote from these three choices.

Dane Dunning: The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowing only five hits while striking out five, in his third start since joining the Rangers in the offseason via the Lance Lynn trade. The rookie’s ERA? A tied 0.60.

David Dahl: Don’t look now, but the former All-Star with the Colorado Rockies is heating up. After snapping an 0-for-18 skid, Dahl has a hit and an RBI in three straight games. He drove in the game’s first run Saturday with a two-out single in the fourth.

Willie Calhoun: Activated from the injured list before the game, Calhoun delivered two singles in his 2021 debut. It’s a good start for a player who had a horrendous 2020, on and off the field.

Who was the Texas Rangers' star of the game from their 6-3 loss Saturday to the Baltimore Orioles? Dane Dunning (6 IP, 5 H, O R, 0 BB, 5 K) David Dahl (2-4, RBI) Willie Calhoun (2-4 in 2021 debut) Created with