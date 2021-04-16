Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from a 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 5-2 loss Friday to the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore solved Mike Foltynewicz in the third inning, and got him for five runs in his five innings. Six of their seven hits against the right-hander went for extra bases, including a two-run homer by DJ Steward.

The Rangers didn’t have a base runner until Joey Gallo walked with two outs in the fourth. He has reached base in all 14 games this season.

David Dahl: The Rangers’ first hit this season on a Friday went to Dahl, who served as the designated hitter again as he nurses a sore calf. He started the fifth with a home run, his first of the season, to break up Jorge Lopez’s bid for a no-hitter. The Rangers were no-hit last Friday by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove.

Nick Solak: The second baseman stayed hot, following Dahl’s homer with one of his own. Solak cleared the wall in the right-field corner after homering Thursday at Tampa Bay to center field. When he’s going well, he hits the ball to all fields.

Kolby Allard: The left-hander tossed three perfect innings in relief of Foltynewicz, striking out five. Allard is at his best when he’s mixing his pitches and commanding them, and outings like that continue to keep him in the Rangers’ long-term plans.

Who was the Texas Rangers star of the game from their 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles? David Dahl (1-4, HR, RBI) Nick Solak (2-3, HR, RBI, HBP) Kolby Allard (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K)