Back-to-back wins for Texas Rangers. Vote for their star of the game from Wednesday.

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 5-1 victory Wednesday over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers won for the second straight game after losing four in a row. They took a shutout into the ninth inning before Kyle Cody issued a leadoff solo homer after two dominant innings.

Four players collected two hits apiece and Joey Gallo reached three times on a single and two walks.

Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Kohei Arihara: The right-hander from Japan tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his third MLB start. This one was his best, as he allowed only three hits and struck out five with no walks. He did his best pitching in the second, escaping a no-outs jam with runners at second and third. He picked up his first MLB win.

Adolis Garcia: The rookie outfielder collected two hits, including his first career triple, and drove in two runs. That triple was nearly his first career homer on two fronts: It hit off the top of the wall and came back into play, and he was initially called safe at home for an inside-the-park homer before replay overturned it.

David Dahl: He snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a seeing-eye single to start the sixth. Dahl then delivered a key two-out two-run in the double in the seventh before Gallo was intentionally walked and Garcia delivered his triple.

Nate Lowe: Another hitter in a funk, Lowe broke out with two hits Wednesday including his fourth homer of the season. The solo shot to start the second inning provided the game’s first run.

