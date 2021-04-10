The Rangers didn’t learn their lesson in spring training. This error happened again.

Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe had a bizarre error on Saturday night. The ball went through the webbing of his glove. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward called it bizarre.

He had never seen a ball go through the webbing of a major-league glove until it happened to prospect Curtis Terry in a spring training game last month. At the time, Woodward quipped Terry’s glove must’ve been from “Walmart.”

Well, it happened again — this time in the regular season.

Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe couldn’t hang onto the ball on a throw from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa because … it went through the glove. Literally, through the webbing similar to what happened to Terry in spring training.

“I don’t know if we need to make sure our leather is a little, I guess, newer,” Woodward said. “Honestly, that’s the first time I’ve seen it in my career when it happened to Curt Terry in spring training. Tonight it was the same thing, it went right through. Bizarre.”

Lowe was charged with an error on what should have been the final out of the eighth inning. It ended up costing the Rangers a run, too, as the Padres had a runner on third who scored.

That gave the Padres a 7-4 lead, which proved to be the final score.