Vote for the Texas Rangers star of the game from their 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 2-1 victory Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The win moved the Rangers’ record to 3-3 and gave them their first series victory over the season.

Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Kyle Gibson: The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings only six days after allowing five runs while recording one out on Opening Day. Gibson walked only one, as opposed to three in the opener, and struck out eight while allowing six hits.

Jose Trevino: A pitcher usually doesn’t make it through six scoreless innings without having some rhythm with the catcher, and Gibson and Trevino had that Tuesday. Trevino also collected two hits, lifting his average to .412, and scored run.

Nick Solak: The second baseman delivered the game’s first run with his first homer of the season to start the second inning. He was later hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, the third time in six games he has been plunked. Ouch.

Ian Kennedy: The veteran right-hander earned the save for the second straight game with a sharp ninth inning. Kennedy struck out three, pitching around a two-out single, to preserve the narrow one-run victory.

