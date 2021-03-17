Third time with bases loaded a charm for Nick Solak in Texas Rangers’ win over Giants

In 2019, the last 162-game season in the major leagues, the average hitter batted six times with the bases loaded.

The actual number of at-bats (3,691) and players (637) with at least one AB averaged out to 5.79, but how do you bat 5.79 times?

The MLB leader was Jackie Bradley Jr. who did it 22 times when he was with the Boston Red Sox.

Why is any of this relevant? Because Nick Solak, the presumptive Texas Rangers second baseman, batted with the bases loaded three times in his first three at-bats Tuesday night.

Three times!

He hit a grand slam in the third at-bat, sparking seven-run fourth inning as the Rangers rallied to a 10-6 Cactus League victory over the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It was Solak’s only hit in four at-bats. He struck out in the other three. He stranded nine runners in the game. The first two Ks came with the bases loaded.

He and the Rangers really needed a hit.

“After punching out a couple times with two strikes he could have given in,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He never does give in, and he got a huge hit there with two outs.”

Left fielder David Dahl collected three hits and two RBIs, and Joey Gallo went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs as the Rangers posted their second-highest run and hit (11) total of the spring.

The performance from a lineup heavy with expected regular-season starters was the result of grinding out at-bats against Giants starter Johnny Cueto.

“One of the things we talked about was getting that leadoff guy on base, knowing his stuff wasn’t as good from the stretch,” Woodward said. “I thought early on we could have scored more runs. They were relentless. That’s what we’ve been talking about.”