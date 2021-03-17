Texas Rangers president, former NFL punter join Cleburne Railroaders ownership group

The Cleburne Railroaders open their season at The Depot at Cleburne Station on May 18. The team, which plays in the American Association of Professional Baseball, announced three new co-owners on Wednesday, including Neil Leibman, the Texas Rangers’ chief operating officer and president of business operations.

Alan Miller and Jon Ryan, part owners of the Portland Pickles, are also now part of the Railroaders ownership group.

The team also announced a new team look, including new uniforms and a nod to Cleburne’s railroading heritage. The team colors are inspired by the Texas flag, including “caboose red, steel rail blue and whistle post white,” according to a team release.

The Railroaders’ season in the American Association starts with a six-game homestand beginning May 18 at the Depot at Cleburne Station.

The trio join general manager John Junker and Daryn Eudaly as part of the ownership group.

“The growth of Cleburne and the kindness of the people who live here are impressive, but I’m most excited about our partners’ commitment to developing baseball at all levels,” Leibman said in a release. “Daryn and John have done a great job building a strong community asset and I hope that Jon, Alan and I can contribute positively to their growth.”

Ryan played 12 seasons as a punter in the NFL, including 10 with the Seattle Seahawks from 2008 to 2017.

“I look forward to bringing my on-field knowledge of professional sports to the Railroaders and to ultimately bring a championship trophy to the city,” Ryan said.

Miller owns the COLLiDE Agency, a boutique marketing company. The company helped create the Railroaders’ new look.

“We wanted to create an identity that honors the 115-year heritage of the team and the region,” Miller said. “Baseball and trains are the fabric of America. We couldn’t be more excited to build a Texas mecca for baseball fans.”

The American Association of Professional Baseball includes 12 teams and was created in 2005. The Railroaders joined in 2017. Last year, Major League Baseball included the league as an official partner.

The release says this is “the first acquisition” by Leibman’s Top Tier Sports company.