‘We are shocked and saddened.’ Baseball world reeling after longtime ESPN reporter dies

Former Chicago White Sox’ manager Ozzie Guillen jokes with ESPN’s Pedro Gomez in February 2008. Gomez died Sunday at age 58. AP

The baseball and media world are shocked by the sudden death of longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez.

ESPN announced the news Sunday night. Gomez was 58. The cause of death has not been released.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN Chairman James Pitaro said. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Gomez had been a sports columnist and baseball writer since 1997 at the Arizona Republic. He joined ESPN in 2003.

Former Astros president Reid Ryan posted on Twitter that he saw Gomez a few days ago at an RBI Austin event in Round Rock.

“Completely in shock! Pedro was in Round Rock just a few days ago for our RBI Austin event,” Ryan said. “Made the trip to help kids he didn’t know in a town he had never been to before. Why? Because the baseball family asked. That is the kind of guy he was. True professional, great human.”

Gomez was active on Twitter as of early Sunday afternoon, replying to a message about the Super Bowl at 12:42 p.m.

Three days ago he posted images with his son Rio who is a pitcher in the Red Sox minor league system.

When Pedro was at the park, the job was always a little more fun. Always had something to make you smile. Always exuded warmth. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) February 8, 2021

This is devastating. Heartbreaking. You’re going to hear and read a lot of good things about him as a man, father, son, husband, friend, mentor, role model and more. All true. https://t.co/tsgvHgJu1v — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) February 8, 2021

Man. Pedro was the best. Kind. Thoughtful. Respected. Loved sharing a camera well with him. https://t.co/BNuqV1OjAa — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) February 8, 2021

More than an elite journalist, Pedro Gomez was a good and decent man, so proud of his family, and his heritage. His loss is a hammer blow to all who knew this life force. Send one up tonight for his family and friends. — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) February 8, 2021

This is just horrible news. Pedro was incredibly kind and welcoming to me when I first started covering MLB games. I will always remember his kindness and his baseball knowledge. He will be missed terribly. Prayers go out to his family and his ESPN family. — Steve Gardner (@SteveAGardner) February 8, 2021

This is another one that is going to hit us hard.



Pedro Gomez was an excellent reporter and a terrific person.



He and i go back to that Jose Canseco trade to the Rangers in 1992.



He rose to great heights in our business but never stopped being a true friend. https://t.co/aYDJLQhoyE — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 8, 2021