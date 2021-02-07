Texas Rangers
‘We are shocked and saddened.’ Baseball world reeling after longtime ESPN reporter dies
The baseball and media world are shocked by the sudden death of longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez.
ESPN announced the news Sunday night. Gomez was 58. The cause of death has not been released.
“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN Chairman James Pitaro said. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”
Gomez had been a sports columnist and baseball writer since 1997 at the Arizona Republic. He joined ESPN in 2003.
Former Astros president Reid Ryan posted on Twitter that he saw Gomez a few days ago at an RBI Austin event in Round Rock.
“Completely in shock! Pedro was in Round Rock just a few days ago for our RBI Austin event,” Ryan said. “Made the trip to help kids he didn’t know in a town he had never been to before. Why? Because the baseball family asked. That is the kind of guy he was. True professional, great human.”
Gomez was active on Twitter as of early Sunday afternoon, replying to a message about the Super Bowl at 12:42 p.m.
Three days ago he posted images with his son Rio who is a pitcher in the Red Sox minor league system.
