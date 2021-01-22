‘Home run king wasn’t handed his throne.’ Presidents, baseball honor legend Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron, seen here in 1967 with the Atlanta Braves, played in the majors from 1954 to 1976. He’s the all-time leader in RBIs and total bases and is second all-time with 755 home runs. Aaron died on Friday at age of 86. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The death of Henry Aaron, the former baseball home run king, has ignited a swarm of memories, tributes and laments from the sports world and beyond.

Three former presidents joined a massive wave of remembrance on social media after Aaron died at age 86 early Friday morning.

Hank Aaron was one of the best baseball players we’ve ever seen and one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Aaron family and everyone who was inspired by this unassuming man and his towering example. pic.twitter.com/2RZdc82Y18 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 22, 2021

Saddened to hear about Hank Aaron. He meant so much more to baseball and the country than just being one of the game's top home run hitters. He truly was a very special man. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) January 22, 2021

Without Hank Aaron there wouldn't be people like me. pic.twitter.com/nlIhMax2tV — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 22, 2021

Aaron faced an onslaught of racism while making his way through his Hall of Fame baseball career. He was born in 1934 in Mobile, Alabama, and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1954. He finished his career in 1976 as the all-time leader in home runs (755), runs batted in (2,297) and total bases (6,856). While pursuing Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record in 1974, Aaron received a massive amount of racist taunts and hate mail, including some death threats.

Although Barry Bonds passed him as the all-time home run leader 33 years later, Aaron still holds the record for RBIs and total bases and remains in the top 10 in nearly every major offensive category.

Full statement: https://t.co/Fi02eppIRE — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) January 22, 2021

Milestone moment with Hammerin' Hank.



Hank Aaron hits his 715th homerun, surpassing Babe Ruth. The call by Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/04hZFMEhuC — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) January 22, 2021

He was a hero, a great and good man. These losses ... so, so painful ... The holes in the universe are diminishing us all. My thoughts on Hank Aaron and the eternal connection to Black baseball — @theundefeated https://t.co/o9jRlEezOT — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) January 22, 2021

Legend on the field. Hero off the field.



We remember the life of Hank Aaron, one of the greatest men to put on a Major League uniform.#RIPHankAaron pic.twitter.com/Zlc6O6n5VR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 22, 2021

“He was an American hero.”



Tony explains how Hank Aaron felt like the right person at the right time to break Babe Ruth’s HR record pic.twitter.com/3uE1xudHIp — PTI (@PTI) January 22, 2021

"Their respect and admiration for him was clear at all times." - Bob Costas on the level of reverence for Hank Aaron among members of the @baseballhall. pic.twitter.com/svk3c3D0p3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron’s entire life was a home run. My full statement about one of baseball's greatest heroes, an inspiring role model and philanthropist, and a wonderful friend here: https://t.co/uEjSPYD3Qq pic.twitter.com/Tx7NPlMkC2 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 22, 2021

Henry “Hank” Aaron, who died today at the age of 86, was a Hall of Famer’s Hall of Famer. https://t.co/5inxxiwEAo — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) January 22, 2021

RIP to Hank Aaron.

A man who broke records and barriers so future African American athletes could have a chance. Thank you — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron was a civil rights icon and a trailblazer that transcended his sport. The only thing greater than his immense talent was his courage in the face of hatred & racism.



May he Rest in Power.https://t.co/B65QBsQmJj — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 22, 2021

I am heartbroken to hear the passing of the legendary Hank Aaron. Hank was one of my heroes and role models. A true giant to the game and the world.



One of the greatest baseball players of all time. He paved the way for so many others. A true pioneer. pic.twitter.com/Ww7GI9dOWf — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 22, 2021