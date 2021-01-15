Texas Rangers lock up the present and possibly the future

The offseason rolled on Friday for the Texas Rangers, who so far this winter have had a seemingly easy time putting their 2021 roster together and acquiring young talent for the future.

They did a both on a busy day in baseball, avoiding salary arbitration with right fielder Joey Gallo and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Gallo settled for a 2021 salary of $6.2 million, and Kiner-Falefa will make $2 million.

The early agreements extended the Rangers’ streak of not having an arbitration hearing. Their last was in 2000 with Lee Stevens.

Gallo received a $1.8 million raise in his second year as an arbitration-eligible player. He batted only .181 with 10 home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season, but he won his first Gold Glove.

Kiner-Falefa also won a Gold Glove, at third base, and was the selected by media as the Rangers Player of the Year after batting .280 with three homers.

His salary was $200,000 more than the bonus received by 17-year-old outfielder Yeison Morrobel on the opening day of the delayed international signing period for all MLB teams.

Morrobel, from the Dominican Republic, compares favorable to 2020 second-round pick Evan Carter, who the Rangers believe could blossom into a five-tool player. Both play center field, have a plus-hit tool and could develop plus-power.

Like Carter, Morrobel falls into the Rangers’ top 20 prospects.

Morrobel was the prize of a class that also includes Venezuelan shortstop Danyer Cueva for $1.025 million and Dominican shortstop Yeferson Tineo for $600,000.

The Rangers signed 16 more international prospects — seven shortstops, six pitchers, two catchers and an outfielder.