First in series of bobbleheads commemorating Nolan Ryan’s 7 no-hitters available now

The first in a series of bobblehead commemorating Nolan Ryan’s record seven no-hitters is available now at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website. FOCO

The 30th anniversary of Nolan Ryan’s seventh and final no-hitter is not until May 1 but you can start celebrating the Hall of Fame legend today.

The first of seven, limited edition bobbleheads commemorating the legend’s record seven no-hitters is now available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The other six bobbleheads, produced by FOCO, will be released throughout 2021 at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website. Anyone who purchases the first in the series will have a chance to buy the others before they’re released.

The first in the series celebrates Ryan’s first no-hitter with the California Angels against the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 1973.

The bobbleheads are $45 each, plus $8 shipping. All orders by Friday are expected to arrive before Christmas.

The series will include Ryan’s three other no-hitters with the Angels, including against the Detroit Tigers on July 15, 1973, against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 28, 1974, and against the Baltimore Orioles on June 1, 1985. Ryan’s final three no-hitters came with the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 26, 1981, and with the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics on June 11, 1990, and the Toronto Blue Jays on May 1, 1991.

Each in the series will feature Ryan in “various pitching or celebratory poses on a shiny gold base stamped with the team logo” and include a commemorative scoreboard backing with the complete line score and date of each no-hitter.