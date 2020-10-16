Texas A&M product Minter makes baseball history in dominant “opener” performance

A.J. Minter put himself in baseball’s record books on Friday night.

The Texas A&M product had a dominant showing as the Atlanta Braves’ “opener” against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field.

Minter went a career-long three innings with a career-high seven strikeouts, including striking out the final five batters he faced. Minter made baseball playoff history for most strikeouts in an appearance of three innings or less (start or relief), and tied an NLCS record for consecutive strikeouts.

The five consecutive strikeouts matched the NLCS record set by Curt Schilling with the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 1993 NLCS.

Minter made baseball history before even recording his first out by simply starting the game. He was the first pitcher to make his first career start in a postseason game.

Minter then dazzled with his best stuff, shutting down the Dodgers’ high-powered offense for three innings. Minter had not pitched two full innings in 144 career appearances going into the game.

Minter threw 42 pitches, including 37 for strikes, on the night.

Minter worked around a two-out double by Justin Turner in the first inning, ending the threat by striking out Max Muncy.

Then Minter needed just 10 pitches to get through a scoreless second inning with a groundout followed by two strikeouts. Minter closed by striking out the side — all looking — in the third inning.

The Braves are leading the game 2-1 in the sixth inning.