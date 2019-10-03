The Rangers’ finalist for the Hank Aaron Award didn’t even make the Opening Day roster

SHARE COPY LINK

The Hank Aaron Award finalists were revealed Thursday, and the most outstanding offensive player in baseball this season will be announced during the World Series.

Every team, even the Texas Rangers, have a finalist, and the choice was pretty clear.

Danny Santana joined 29 others on the Aaron Award list. He’s not going to win, not with Mike Trout, Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich on the list.

But Santana might be the biggest surprise on the list.

He started the season at Triple A Nashville after spending most of last season with the Atlanta Braves’ Triple A club, but was called up in April and eventually became a fixture in the Rangers’ lineup.

Santana hit a career-high 28 home runs, more than doubling his career total, with 81 RBIs and 21 stolen bases while playing seven different positions.

He should be named the Rangers’ Player of the Year. At the very least he has secured a spot in the Rangers’ 2020 lineup.

And it’s never a bad thing to have your named linked with Hank Aaron.