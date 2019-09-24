‘You never know with this.’ Could another Rangers outfielder miss the rest of the season?

Gallo hopes to get healthy, return to form next season Texas Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo is looking toward to 2020 with his hand injury slow to heal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo is looking toward to 2020 with his hand injury slow to heal.

Hunter Pence is out the rest of the season, Joey Gallo is almost certain to not play, and Nomar Mazara might also not play again because of the same injury that cost him 26 games in 2018.

The right fielder was a scratch from the lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after aggravating his right thumb Sunday at Oakland. He stayed in the game and connected for a home run, but he couldn’t even get his glove on his hand Tuesday.

There wasn’t one incident that caused the injury, unlike in 2018 when he sprained it last season while making a sliding stop. But it hurts, and it might be difficult for him to return to the field.

The latest woes came the same week Mazara was asked by athletic trainer Matt Lucero if he was having any problems with the thumb. Mazara, who missed 10 days last month with an oblique injury, said it hasn’t bothered him all season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Three days later it starting hurting,” he said. “You never know with this. Let’s see where it is at the end of the day and tomorrow.”

One of the things that will push Mazara to return is the chance to hit another home run or two. One more would give him 20 for a fourth consecutive season, and two would set a career-high in what has been perhaps his best season.

His future with the Rangers remains in limbo. They have too many lefty-hitting corner outfielders, and some in the organization have been disappointed with his production in his first four seasons.

There was talk in July of him being optioned to Triple A Nashville, but manager Chris Woodward has seen Mazara take to the coaching and suggestions made by hitting coaches Luis Ortiz and Callix Crabbe.

General manager Jon Daniels said earlier this month that Mazara is not a candidate to be non-tendered this off-season.

Pence had a setback over the weekend with his back and said Tuesday he can’t play again in 2019. Gallo said there is only a small chance of him playing in the final six games as he continues to deal with a lack of strength in his right hand after the hamate bone was removed July 25.

“I probably won’t swing too much,” Gallo said. “There’s a window I guess, but I would say it’s unlikely. You never know.”