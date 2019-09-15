A’s revealed diagnosis of Fiers’ arm injury vs. Rangers, but what about his facial hair?

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers looks at manager Bob Melvin and staff walking out to the mound to pull him in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Fiers left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Oakland A’s right-hander Mike Fiers might be able to make his next start after leaving his outing Saturday in the second inning because of some nerve irritation in his arm.

There was no word if that irritation affected his pregame shave.

Fiers made as much news for his interesting facial hair than for his short start in an eventual 8-6 Oakland win over the Texas Rangers. It was really interesting, and basically worn as a dare.

He told reporters in the A’s clubhouse, including the San Francisco Chronicle and NBC Sports Bay Area, that teammates had tried to find the most daring example of facial hair for him to take into his start. They chose “the cat tail,” in which half of his beard is shaved in its entirety but the other have and mustache are left almost entirely in tact.

“We were just looking up fun things to do because I was thinking about shaving my beard and starting fresh,” Fiers told reporters. “But we were thinking about something funny to do and we were searching on Google for funny beards, and that was one of them that came up.

“They dared me to do it. They didn’t think I’d go out there and pitch with it. I didn’t care.”

Here’s the catch: He spoke to reporters after a clean shave of the cat tail.

“I got hurt,” Fiers said. “I can’t continue that. Just had to shave that off. One-start thing.”