Gallo is now a man with a plan. How soon could he be back in the Rangers’ lineup?

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo expects to return from injury for the final nine games of the 2019 MLB season.

Coming soon to an MLB ballpark, though not necessarily near you: Joey Gallo.

The first-time All-Star expects to return to the Texas Rangers’ lineup Sept. 20 for a three-game road series against the Oakland A’s.

The Rangers have planned for Gallo to travel to Arizona on Saturday for the final phase of his recovery from a July 25 surgery on his right hand after the hamate bone was broken while swinging a few days earlier.

He will play in simulated games Sunday and Monday before graduating to instructional league games Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rangers are off Sept. 19, when he will meet them in the Bay Area.

In the meantime, he will take live batting practice.

“I want to play as many games as I can before I come back here,” Gallo said. “Play some instructs games, get as many at-bats as I can, run around the outfield a bit.”

The Rangers play host to the A’s this weekend and hit the road Tuesday and Wednesday for games against the Houston Astros.

Gallo batted .275 with 20 home runs and a 1.060 OPS in the first half to earn a spot on the American League All-Star team. He homered in the seventh inning of the Midsummer Classic in his first career All-Star at-bat.

He slumped to start the second half, and some of that had to do with pain in his hand. He hasn’t played since July 23 at Seattle, where his average dipped to .253 after a 7-for-52 (.135) start to the second half.