Yankees even series with Rangers behind a combined three-hitter, five home runs

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez watches his two-run home run Tuesday during the first inning of their win over the Rangers. AP

James Paxton struck out 12 and allowed only one hit in seven innings, and Gary Sanchez connected for two homers as the New York Yankees cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers had only three hits, but one of them was the first career homer for outfielder Scott Heineman with one out in the ninth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had the only hit off Paxton, a two-out single int he fifth.

The Rangers were one-hit earlier this month by the Chicago White Sox.

Sanchez hit two of the Yankees’ four homers. His first gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the first inning against opener Edinson Volquez, and his second was a solo shot that followed a three-run homer by Didi Gregorius in the sixth.

The Yankees, who were shut out Monday for the first time in 220 games, scored six times in the sixth and added two more in the seventh on a homer by Edwin Encarnacion.