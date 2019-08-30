Texas Rangers’ manager Chris Woodward says without roof, team at disadvantage

Construction of Globe Life Field is over 70 percent complete Construction of the Globe Life Field in Arlington, the new home of the Texas Rangers, is a little over 70 percent complete. Take a quick tour of what it currently looks like on the inside and outside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction of the Globe Life Field in Arlington, the new home of the Texas Rangers, is a little over 70 percent complete. Take a quick tour of what it currently looks like on the inside and outside.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward has a new appreciation for Texas’ heat after going through his first summer in Arlington.

Although appreciation might not be the appropriate word.

The temperature at first pitch for 10 of 12 games at Globe Life Park this month has been at least 94 degrees. The past nine home games have started at 95 degrees or hotter, including Thursday’s 5-3 series-opening loss to the Seattle Mariners, which was 98 degrees.

The suffocating heat, Woodward said, prevents the club from doing some of the preparation work he’d like his players doing. That will not be a problem in 2020 when the team is playing in the retractable roof Globe Life Field.

“There’s so many things we can do offensively when it comes to preparation on the field,” he said. “It’ll be so much easier.”

Typical pregame work is curtailed when the heat becomes unbearable, which has long been an issue in Arlington. Woodward said it’s a disadvantage for the Rangers.

“These teams only come in for three days,” he said. “Our only advantage is we’re used to it, so maybe we don’t burn out as fast in the heat.”

Some opposing players may come out of a game early because of dehydration, but it doesn’t happen enough to call it an advantage for Texas, Woodward said.

“You’re out there for an hour and a half [before the game], you’re sacrificing some of your game energy and that’s just the reality,” he said. “And [we] burn some of our bullets.”

Players can do pregame work in the indoor cages, but it’s not the same, he said.

“I look forward to being able to implement some newer ideas in the new ballpark where it’s a little bit of a controlled environment. I’m looking forward to that.”