Texas Rangers’ 11th-inning win draws smallest crowd in 10 years at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers got a sparkling debut from a top pitching prospect and a potential every day player collected his first-career home run in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win in 11 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

But not many were there to see it.

Game 2 of a split double-header at Globe Life Park drew the smallest crowd of the season and smallest crowd since 2010.

The announced attendance was 15,638 for the Texas Rangers’ game against the Los Angels Angels, featuring a pitcher making his first major league start in Brock Burke.

The early game — which started at 1:05 p.m. — drew an announced attendance of 17,429. The Tuesday crowds are two of the three smallest at Globe Life Park this season. In fact, the Angels have been the opponent in the five smallest crowds in 2019 and seven of the 20 smallest crowds since 2010.

The last time the Rangers drew a smaller home crowd was May 11, 2010, when the announced attendance was 15,474.

Globe Life Park’s smallest crowds since 2010:

14,589 … White Sox, April 27,2010



14,707 … Blue Jays, April 8, 2010



15,132 … Royals, May 6, 2010



15,474 … Athletics, May 11, 2010



15,638 … Angels (Game 2), Aug. 20, 2019



16,240 … Orioles, July 8, 2010



16,381 … Tigers, April 26, 2010



16,691 … Angels, April 17, 2019



16,718 … Angels, April 9, 2018



17,060 … Athletics, April 23, 2018



17,304 … Orioles, May 20, 2010



17,326 … Angels, Aug. 19, 2019



17,429 … Angels (Game 1), Aug. 20, 2019



17,575 … Mariners, Aug. 7, 2018



17,625 … Angels, Sept. 4, 2018



17,704 … Angels, April 16, 2019



17,759 … Mariners, Aug. 6, 2018



17,778 … White Sox, April 29, 2010



17,884 … Blue Jays, Aug. 27, 2015



17,907 … Astros, April 2, 2019

Big day for Nick Solak

Nick Solak made his major league debut Tuesday afternoon and collected his first major league hit in the seventh inning of the Rangers’ Game 1 loss to the Angels.

In Game 2 of the double-header, Solak really got to celebrate. He his first-career home run in the fifth inning and then gave Texas the walk-off win when his chopper got past Albert Pujols in the 11th to score Delino DeShields with the winning run.

“It’s hard to put words to it; it’s pretty crazy,” said Solak, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville Monday night. “baseball’s a storybook kind of game, and it’s hard to write a story like that. It was an awesome debut experience; something I’ll remember forever.”

Solak had family in from all over the country for the double-header, including his parents from Chicago and girlfriend in from Houston.

“[The homer] felt good. I squared up the ball in my first at-bat, to center,” he said. “I thought that might have a chance. The guys told me that my aim was off, and I should try going out to right, so my next at-bat, I got a fastball up in the zone; let it travel a little bit and just poked it out the other way.”

