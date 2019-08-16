Rangers call up right-hander Ian Gibaut from Triple-A Nashville

Gibaut called up to Rangers for Aug. 16 game against Twins Ian Gibaut, a right handed pitcher the Rangers picked up from the Tampa Bay Rays in July, is expected to make his Texas debut Aug. 16. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ian Gibaut, a right handed pitcher the Rangers picked up from the Tampa Bay Rays in July, is expected to make his Texas debut Aug. 16.

Right-handed reliever Ian Gibaut is expected to make his Texas Rangers debut tonight against the Minnesota Twins after being called up from Triple-A Nashville.

He replaces right-hander Pedro Payano on the roster.

Gibaut, an 11th round draft by Tampa Bay in 2015, has a minor league records of 1-2 with four saves, giving up five earned runs in 3.2 innings over four games.

Gibaut closed the Rays’ July 12 game against the Orioles, his only prior major league appearance, with two strikeouts, two walks, two hits and two earned runs. His average recorded pitch speed was 94.9 miles per hour.

On July 13 the Rays designated Gibaut for assignment. The Rangers picked him up July 28.

Gibaut, a 25-year-old native of Houston, said he’s happy to be back in Texas. He grew up an Astros fan, but he’s excited to be pitching for a team in his home state, he said.

“I can’t wait to get going with all the guys and get on the bump and have a great time,” he said. “It’s great to be back in Texas. I couldn’t really ask for more.”

Rangers manager Chris Woodward says he expects to see good things from Gibaut’s fastball.

“He’s not a high-spin guy but a good extension guy, so the ball has a lot of life to it,” Woodward said. “Just getting him on the plate is the biggest thing. It’s delivery stuff that our guys feel like they can help him with to get him in the zone. When it’s in the zone it plays really good. It’s just he’s walked a few guys this year.”