Two Rangers on verge of becoming All-Star Game starters

Joey Gallo matched a career-high with five RBIs … without a home run Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly.

Texas Rangers Joey Gallo and Hunter Pence received enough All-Star votes to advance to the final vote, which takes place Wednesday and Thursday.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, voters will choose among the finalists to decide the starters for the American and National Leagues All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9 .

Gallo finished ninth among AL outfielders in fan primary voting. Pence finished second among designated hitters. He is one of 3 DHs on the final AL ballot to select the All-Star Game starter.

Rangers manager Cris Woodward said both players deserve All-Star recognition.

“He’s one of the top three or four players in baseball,” Woodward said of Gallo. ”Not only offensively but he is trying to prove to the league he’s not just an offensive Happy Gilmore type home run hitter. He gets on base, he plays center field, he throws people out, he runs the bases, he’s really trying to get rid of that idea that he’s just a one-trick pony. His numbers are phenomenal.”

Voting runs for 28 hours and ends at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Top vote-getters will be announced that night on Google MLB All-Star Election Night starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Pitchers and reserves will be announced at 4:30 p.m. June 30 on ESPN’s Google MLB All-Star Selection Show, also on ESPN.

Woodward called Pence the most impactful player in the clubhouse he’s ever been around.

“He deserves it,’ he said. “I can look at the numbers, he is one of the better hitters in baseball. I can only speak to what he does for our organization. His impact on our clubhouse … there is not a more impactful player that I have ever been around and that is saying a lot. I value a lot of things in players and he is at the top of the list in my regard. He is very deserving.”