PHOTOS: Star of “Stranger Things” throws out first pitch before Indians blow out Rangers

David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things, gets ready to throw out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland’s Oscar Mercado dives back ahead of a pickoff throw to Texas’ Ronald Guzman on Tuesday.
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor (12) smiles after striking out in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians Oscar Mercado (35) celebrates with Jose Ramirez (11) after scoring against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Oscar Mercado (35) gestures to the dugout after sliding into third after a triple in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians Oscar Mercado (35) slides into third after hitting a triple in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Adrian Sampson (52) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun (5) gets a high five in the dugout after a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) pats Willie Calhoun (5) on the helmet after Calhoun’s two-run homer in the ninth of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Rangers lost 10-3(Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) greets Willie Calhoun (5) at home plate after Calhoun’s two-run homer in the ninth of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Rangers lost 10-3(Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun (5) watches his two-run home run shot in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus (1) reacts after striking out with two men on base in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Peter Fairbanks (46) shakes hands with manager Chris Woodward (8) after the top half of the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor (12) hugs Roberto Perez (55) after Perez’ three-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians Roberto Perez (55) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things, throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
