Rougned Odor’s slam helps support Rangers’ ‘bullpen game’

Texas Rangers’ Rougned Odor, center, celebrates with Shin-Soo Choo (17) after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Wandy Peralta in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP PHOTO

The Texas Rangers tried their second “bullpen game” Friday night.

This time, it worked.

The Rangers used four relievers in their 7-1 series-opening win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark. Mike Minor faces Tanner Roark in Game 2 at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

The four pitchers, including starter Jesse Chavez, combined to hold the Reds to one run on four hits. Chavez was especially superb over the first three innings. He retired nine of the 10 batters he faced while striking out four. He also collected a single, the second hit of his career.

Brett Martin followed Chavez with two scoreless innings and Jeffrey Springs threw a perfect sixth. Drew Smyly, allowed the lone run, a solo homer by Nick Senzel in the eighth, but he closed the game by pitching the final three innings to earn his first save. Martin earned his first win in the big leagues.

The Rangers lost their first “bullpen” game 6-5 at Oakland on April 24.

Texas scored twice in the first, including Elvis Andrus stealing home on a double steal. Rougned Odor’s grand slam in the fifth pushed the lead to 6-0. Delino DeShields’ sacrifice fly to right in the sixth made it 7-0.







