Rangers reliever returns from injured list for Frisco tonight

The Rangers' Matt Bush made his first career pro start on Sunday as he transitions to the rotation (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

Texas Rangers right-handed reliever Matt Bush will be activated Saturday night for Double-A Frisco.

Bush had surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in September. He is 10-6 with 11 saves in three seasons with Texas. The RoughRiders in Midland.

He was placed on the injured list on June 15, 2018, after appearing in 21 games (23 innings). He re-signed with the Rangers in December after being granted free agency.

