Rangers place Kiner-Falefa on injured list. How long will he be out? Who’s replacing him?

The Rangers are hoping Isiah Kiner-Falefa will miss no more than three weeks with a sprained ligament in his right middle finger.

The Texas Rangers struck a trade with the Cleveland Indians for minor-league catcher Tim Federowicz, who arrived to Globe Life Park on Friday afternoon and will join the active roster as the injury replacement for catcher Isiah-Kiner Falefa.

Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list, and the Rangers transferred left-hander Taylor Hearn to the 60-day to create an opening on the 40-man roster.

Federowicz was with the Indians’ Triple A team in Columbus, Ohio, but has played in the big leagues in each of the past seven seasons. The Rangers will send a player to be named or cash considerations to the Indians.

Federowicz was batting .278 with Columbus in 90 at-bats and had a .764 OPS.

Kiner-Falefa was injured diving back into first base on a third consecutive pick-off try. The injury will not require surgery, and the Rangers are hoping he misses no more than three weeks.

Hearn was injured April 25 at Seattle in his MLB debut, which lasted only two-thirds of an inning. He was diagnosed with elbow inflammation and rehabbing the injury in Arizona.