Dallas Morning News sports reporter Gerry Fraley dies at 64

Longtime Dallas Morning News baseball writer Gerry Fraley died Saturday morning at the age of 64 after a two-year bout with cancer.

Fraley also covered football, basketball, NASCAR and various other assignments over a career spanning four decades.

One of his last pieces was the lead on a Stars-Predators NHL playoff game a few weeks ago.

The Texas Rangers released the following statement regarding Fraley:

“The Texas Rangers are saddened by the passing of longtime Dallas Morning News baseball writer Gerry Fraley, who died early this morning at the age of 64 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Fraley was one of the game’s most respected baseball reporters for more than 35 years, most of the last 30 with the Dallas Morning News. He covered with sport with a passion and intensity second to none. He was as thorough as any writer in the game as was evidenced in his numerous contacts with players, coaches, baseball executives and scouts, and umpires.

He continued to cover the Rangers with the same dedication and work ethic in the last two years despite battling a very aggressive illness. That was true up to the day he wrote his final Rangers’ game story on May 5. The courage that he exhibited during this time was admired by all.

The Rangers extend their heartfelt sympathies to Mr. Fraley’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A host of national and local media have taken to social media to pay their respects to Fraley.

How many guys who covered baseball had quotes from a former president and former commissioner in their obits? Tells you all you need to know about what we've lost with Gerry Fraley's passing. https://t.co/4zTyVwQoQz — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 25, 2019

I an only describe Gerry Fraley as a titan in this business. He was my mentor and a most loyal friend. I an glad he is no longer suffering, but the journalism world is even darker place. May his memory always be a blessinghttps://t.co/5nR6BZ2XQd — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 25, 2019

I was sitting with the great Gerry Fraley, gone now at 64, the night the Rangers beat the Yankees in the ALCS to advance to the Series. A-Rod was the last out, a strikeout. Gerry turned and said, "The Rangers always hoped Alex would put them in the World Series. He finally did." — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) May 25, 2019

The last time I had beers with Gerry Fraley was at the legendary Kays Lounge in Houston before it shuttered its doors. He loved the joint, like most ballwriters. Now he’s sitting at the Texas shaped table in the sky. Sports writing has lost a great one. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) May 25, 2019

Favorite @gfraley memory has nothing to do with baseball: 19 years ago, with my wife expecting twins, Gerry and his wife invited us to a Twins 101 dinner. Their toddler twins, Sam and Tyson, came tearin’ around the corner and, oh, boy. Today my twins graduate HS and I mourn. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 25, 2019

I love you, Gerry Fraley. Have from the moment we met in ‘79. You flashed that mischievous smile and we talked about a shared dream: covering baseball. Youve been a guiding light ever since, the consummate seamhead. I’ll miss you so very much, my friend, my brother. R.I.P. — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) May 25, 2019

Gerry Fraley was the epitome of what journalism should be: Someone who asked hard questions, and was never tethered to the kind of quid pro relationships that bend and rot the truth. And man, was he funny. This is so sad. https://t.co/khIJq4cjbl — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 25, 2019

We were always blessed every time you graced our press box. Thank you for your service to the DFW sports world throughout your work with the Dallas Morning News. You'll always be remembered. Rest in peace, Gerry Fraley. https://t.co/CrrWL5Uqka — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 25, 2019