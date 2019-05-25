Texas Rangers
Dallas Morning News sports reporter Gerry Fraley dies at 64
Longtime Dallas Morning News baseball writer Gerry Fraley died Saturday morning at the age of 64 after a two-year bout with cancer.
Fraley also covered football, basketball, NASCAR and various other assignments over a career spanning four decades.
One of his last pieces was the lead on a Stars-Predators NHL playoff game a few weeks ago.
The Texas Rangers released the following statement regarding Fraley:
“The Texas Rangers are saddened by the passing of longtime Dallas Morning News baseball writer Gerry Fraley, who died early this morning at the age of 64 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Fraley was one of the game’s most respected baseball reporters for more than 35 years, most of the last 30 with the Dallas Morning News. He covered with sport with a passion and intensity second to none. He was as thorough as any writer in the game as was evidenced in his numerous contacts with players, coaches, baseball executives and scouts, and umpires.
He continued to cover the Rangers with the same dedication and work ethic in the last two years despite battling a very aggressive illness. That was true up to the day he wrote his final Rangers’ game story on May 5. The courage that he exhibited during this time was admired by all.
The Rangers extend their heartfelt sympathies to Mr. Fraley’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
A host of national and local media have taken to social media to pay their respects to Fraley.
