Texas Rangers Chris Woodward is praying Rougned Odor snaps out of slump before drastic steps are needed May 05, 2019 12:08 AM

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is hoping he doesn't have to do anything drastic with Rougned Odor, who is struggling at the plate. Odor was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's win. He's 2 for 32 since returning from the injured list.