Rangers remain patient with Rougned Odor, but for how long?

Chris Woodward is praying Rougned Odor snaps out of slump before drastic steps are needed Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is hoping he doesn't have to do anything drastic with Rougned Odor, who is struggling at the plate. Odor was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's win. He's 2 for 32 since returning from the injured list.

Rougned Odor was down in the order Saturday night for just the second time this season.

The move to sixth in the order was more about strategy against Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Thomas Pannone than Odor’s struggles at the plate, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. But for how much longer?

Odor has struggled since returning from the injured list on April 26. He is 2 for 32 with three RBIs in the stretch. That’s .063. He has 16 strikeouts in seven games since returning, including two Saturday as the Rangers evened their series with the Toronto Blue Jays with an 8-5 win at Globe Life Park.

Woodward, however, is resistant to bail on Odor too quickly.

“Rougie will probably be back in the two hole (Sunday),” Woodward said. “I don’t want to take him out of that spot until I’m basically forced to.”

Woodward made the move Saturday, in part, because he figured Pannone wouldn’t go more than two times through the Rangers’ lineup. So he moved the right-hitting Hunter Pence up to the fourth spot.

Woodward is trying to reward Odor for staying devoted to his new approach at the plate despite the lack of positive results. He pointed to Odor’s 10-pitch walk in the 11th inning Friday night as a prime example of Odor’s dedication.

“He’s doing everything we ask,” Woodward said. “I’d be a fraud as a leader if I preached this message and he follows suit and just because he’s failing I give in.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has also struggled with the bat early this season, drove in four RBIs, including three on a bases-clearing triples in the second that stake Lance Lynn with a 5-1 lead. Texas expanded its lead to 8-2 with three more in the third.

The oddest part of Odor’s struggles is he’s missing fastballs, which have been his bread and butter in the past. Woodward hopes that will return. And that Odor will be a better, more complete hitter with a different foundation.

“How do you add your strength to that mix,” Woodward ask rhetorically. “If that means maybe selling out a little bit more to get to that fastball., okay. Now we have a legitimate foundational structure to who he is with his strength attached. I can’t wait for him to have a few results. He needs it for his own (confidence). He’s worked so hard. And he’s staying the course. He doesn’t let his frustration show. It astounds me, his maturity level in this situation.”

