DeShields hits grand slam for Rangers, but this is what they needed to beat the Cubs

Delino DeShields launched his first career grand slam Sunday and Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run homer in a four-run seventh, but the Texas Rangers needed a wild pitch in the ninth inning to beat Chicago Cubs for the second straight game, winning this one 11-10.

Lance Lynn surrendered seven runs in 5 2/3 innings Rangers debut, but the Rangers managed to win 2 of 3 games to open the series ahead of a three-game set against the Houston Astros.

DeShields’ shot to left field capped a five-run fourth against former Rangers ace Cole Hamels and erase a 4-0 deficit. The Cubs scored four runs in the sixth to retake the lead, but Jeff Mathis homered in the sixth and the Rangers scored six with two outs in the seventh.

The rally started with Joey Gallo lining a single to left field and Hunter Pence taking a walk before Nomar Mazara tripled off left-hander Mike Montgomery. Cabrera followed with a towering flyball off the left-field foul pole.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices.

Cabrera drove in the Rangers’ first run of the game in the fourth.

But the Cubs got two in the eighth off Chris Martin to tie it before closer Jose Leclerc clamped things down. Gallo started the ninth with a double off the left-field wall, moved to third on a grounder by Shin-Soo Choo and scored as Pedro Strop’s first pitch to Nomar Mazara went to the screen.