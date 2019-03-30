Yu Darvish’s return to Globe Life Park has tickets going fast

Yu Darvish returns to Globe Life Park for the first time since 2017 on Saturday night and despite chilly weather, the stands are expected to be packed.

Only scattered singles, obstructed view seats and standing room only tickets remain for Game 2 between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs. The teams opened the season on Thursday and had an off day on Friday.

Darvish pitched with the Rangers from 2012 until being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in 2017. Another former Rangers’ ace Cole Hamels, who was traded last season, will face his old team in the series finale on Sunday.