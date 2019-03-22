Texas Rangers

How does Mike Trout compare to the all-time great center fielders? He fits right in

By Stefan Stevenson

March 22, 2019 05:54 PM

AP Images AP images
AP Images AP images

Mike Trout just signed the largest contract in baseball history — 12 years for $430 million — with the Los Angeles Angles and most of the baseball world took it in stride.

Why? Because Trout is widely considered the best overall player in the game. How good has he been in his first eight seasons?

Take a look at the center fielder’s numbers and compare them to some of the all-time greats. Compare him to players who are generally thought of as the best to ever play and you’ll understand just how good Trout, who turns 28 in August, has been.

Here are Trouts numbers through his first eight seasons, including his debut season in 2011 when he played in 40 games at age 19.

In 1,065 games, Trout has 1,187 hits, 224 doubles, 44 triples and 240 home runs. He ha 648 RBIs, 793 runs scored and 189 stolen bases. He’s hitting .307 with an on-base percentage of .416.

Willie Mays, who is widely regarded as the greatest center fielder to ever play, also played in 1,065 games through his first eight seasons. Mays only played in 34 games in 1952 and missed the entire 1953 season because of his military service.

In his first 1,065 games, Mays had 1,291 hits, 204 doubles, 79 triples and 250 home runs. He had 709 RBIs, 777 runs scored and 179 stolen bases while hitting .317 and getting on base at a .391 clip. Mays was intentionally walked 91 times in the span, while Trout has been walked 86 times.

Compare Trout to Mickey Mantle, also considered one of the all-time great center fielders, and he fits right in.

In Mantle’s first eight seasons (1,102 games), he had 1,238 hits, 185 doubles, 50 triples and 249 homers. He also had 766 RBIs and 890 runs scored, with 77 stolen bases. His batting average was .314 with a .430 on-base percentage.

Trout’s line

A look at how the Angels’ Mike Trout compares to the all-time great center fielders through their first eight seasons (or about 1,100 games):

Player

Yrs

G

Hits

2B

3B

HR

RBI

Runs

SB

BA

OBP

SLG

OPS

Mike Trout

8

1,065

1,187

224

44

240

648

793

189

.307

.416

.573

.990

Willie Mays

8

1,065

1,291

204

79

250

709

777

179

.317

.391

.590

.981

Mickey Mantle

8

1,102

1,238

185

50

249

766

890

77

.314

.430

.577

1.006

Joe DiMaggio

8

1,111

1,495

263

90

244

1,025

939

26

.334

.399

.596

.995

Ken Griffey Jr.

8

1,057

1,204

227

21

238

725

695

108

.302

.381

.549

.930

Duke Snider

9

1,135

1,312

230

57

233

810

791

86

.307

.383

.552

.935

Ty Cobb

8

1,021

1,433

230

109

43

691

737

402

.366

.414

.513

.927



Texas Rangers pitcher Drew Smyly hadn’t pitched in an MLB game since 2016, and the first batter he faced Thursday in his comeback game was Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-rangers

texas-rangers

texas-rangers

  Comments  