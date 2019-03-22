How does Mike Trout compare to the all-time great center fielders? He fits right in

Mike Trout just signed the largest contract in baseball history — 12 years for $430 million — with the Los Angeles Angles and most of the baseball world took it in stride.

Why? Because Trout is widely considered the best overall player in the game. How good has he been in his first eight seasons?

Take a look at the center fielder’s numbers and compare them to some of the all-time greats. Compare him to players who are generally thought of as the best to ever play and you’ll understand just how good Trout, who turns 28 in August, has been.

Here are Trouts numbers through his first eight seasons, including his debut season in 2011 when he played in 40 games at age 19.



In 1,065 games, Trout has 1,187 hits, 224 doubles, 44 triples and 240 home runs. He ha 648 RBIs, 793 runs scored and 189 stolen bases. He’s hitting .307 with an on-base percentage of .416.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Willie Mays, who is widely regarded as the greatest center fielder to ever play, also played in 1,065 games through his first eight seasons. Mays only played in 34 games in 1952 and missed the entire 1953 season because of his military service.

In his first 1,065 games, Mays had 1,291 hits, 204 doubles, 79 triples and 250 home runs. He had 709 RBIs, 777 runs scored and 179 stolen bases while hitting .317 and getting on base at a .391 clip. Mays was intentionally walked 91 times in the span, while Trout has been walked 86 times.

Compare Trout to Mickey Mantle, also considered one of the all-time great center fielders, and he fits right in.

In Mantle’s first eight seasons (1,102 games), he had 1,238 hits, 185 doubles, 50 triples and 249 homers. He also had 766 RBIs and 890 runs scored, with 77 stolen bases. His batting average was .314 with a .430 on-base percentage.

Trout’s line

A look at how the Angels’ Mike Trout compares to the all-time great center fielders through their first eight seasons (or about 1,100 games):

Player Yrs G Hits 2B 3B HR RBI Runs SB BA OBP SLG OPS Mike Trout 8 1,065 1,187 224 44 240 648 793 189 .307 .416 .573 .990 Willie Mays 8 1,065 1,291 204 79 250 709 777 179 .317 .391 .590 .981 Mickey Mantle 8 1,102 1,238 185 50 249 766 890 77 .314 .430 .577 1.006 Joe DiMaggio 8 1,111 1,495 263 90 244 1,025 939 26 .334 .399 .596 .995 Ken Griffey Jr. 8 1,057 1,204 227 21 238 725 695 108 .302 .381 .549 .930 Duke Snider 9 1,135 1,312 230 57 233 810 791 86 .307 .383 .552 .935 Ty Cobb 8 1,021 1,433 230 109 43 691 737 402 .366 .414 .513 .927



