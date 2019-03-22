How does Mike Trout compare to the all-time great center fielders? He fits right in

Mike Trout just signed the largest contract in baseball history — 12 years for $430 million — with the Los Angeles Angles and most of the baseball world took it in stride.
Why? Because Trout is widely considered the best overall player in the game. How good has he been in his first eight seasons?
Take a look at the center fielder’s numbers and compare them to some of the all-time greats. Compare him to players who are generally thought of as the best to ever play and you’ll understand just how good Trout, who turns 28 in August, has been.
Here are Trouts numbers through his first eight seasons, including his debut season in 2011 when he played in 40 games at age 19.
In 1,065 games, Trout has 1,187 hits, 224 doubles, 44 triples and 240 home runs. He ha 648 RBIs, 793 runs scored and 189 stolen bases. He’s hitting .307 with an on-base percentage of .416.
Willie Mays, who is widely regarded as the greatest center fielder to ever play, also played in 1,065 games through his first eight seasons. Mays only played in 34 games in 1952 and missed the entire 1953 season because of his military service.
In his first 1,065 games, Mays had 1,291 hits, 204 doubles, 79 triples and 250 home runs. He had 709 RBIs, 777 runs scored and 179 stolen bases while hitting .317 and getting on base at a .391 clip. Mays was intentionally walked 91 times in the span, while Trout has been walked 86 times.
Compare Trout to Mickey Mantle, also considered one of the all-time great center fielders, and he fits right in.
In Mantle’s first eight seasons (1,102 games), he had 1,238 hits, 185 doubles, 50 triples and 249 homers. He also had 766 RBIs and 890 runs scored, with 77 stolen bases. His batting average was .314 with a .430 on-base percentage.
Trout’s line
A look at how the Angels’ Mike Trout compares to the all-time great center fielders through their first eight seasons (or about 1,100 games):
Player
Yrs
G
Hits
2B
3B
HR
RBI
Runs
SB
BA
OBP
SLG
OPS
Mike Trout
8
1,065
1,187
224
44
240
648
793
189
.307
.416
.573
.990
Willie Mays
8
1,065
1,291
204
79
250
709
777
179
.317
.391
.590
.981
Mickey Mantle
8
1,102
1,238
185
50
249
766
890
77
.314
.430
.577
1.006
Joe DiMaggio
8
1,111
1,495
263
90
244
1,025
939
26
.334
.399
.596
.995
Ken Griffey Jr.
8
1,057
1,204
227
21
238
725
695
108
.302
.381
.549
.930
Duke Snider
9
1,135
1,312
230
57
233
810
791
86
.307
.383
.552
.935
Ty Cobb
8
1,021
1,433
230
109
43
691
737
402
.366
.414
.513
.927
