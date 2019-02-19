It’s everyone’s favorite Rangers video: Joey Gallo taking batting practice

For every tweet about how far Joey Gallo has hit a ball in batting practice, like the times he hits the top of the right-field home-run porch at Globe Life Park, someone out there cracks a joke about if he struck out or can he mix in a single or is he working on his bunting.

Maybe someone else thinks it’s funny.

The fact is that the Texas Rangers have accepted who Gallo is and what he does and how rare that power is even by today’s baseball standards. They believe they can enhance it, and they don’t want to change it.

“What they’re implementing to us is not just mechanically to be the best we can but approach-wise,” Gallo said. “I’m just trying to stay through the ball more and not trying to pull off. We talk about being stubborn in the strike zone because not a lot of people are going to just lay balls in there and let me tee off. I have to earn it.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“I’m proud of what I’ve done so far, but I’m not happy about it. It’s cool. It hit 40 home runs and drive in a lot of guys, but I want to be better. I know I can be better. I think people see the talent I have that I can be a better player, and they always expect more. I know I’m going to be better.”

So, Gallo is going to hit home runs this season, a lot of them, and he’s going to make the Rangers’ stockpile of batting-practice balls disappear.

He does that here in a video from Monday.